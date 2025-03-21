Woman Has Tolerated Her Mom’s Opposition To The Medical Approach That Is Treating Her Incurable Illness, But Now Her Claims Are Getting Wilder

When someone you love is diagnosed with an incurable illness, it understandably evokes a whole load of emotions that are difficult to navigate.

And when that person is your child? You have to face your worst fears, while feeling totally out of control.

So it’s understandable that sometimes, people turn to alternative avenues to the traditional medicine that deemed the condition incurable in the first place.

But, decades down the line, the woman in this story is still trying to persuade her mom that she’s not interested in these alternative healing methods.

And then finally, her mom said something that made her flip out once and for all.

Read on to find out how their relationship was tested.

AITA for going off on my energy-healer mom? I am a 35-year-old woman and have had an incurable autoimmune disease since I was a teenager. My mother (56) has tried to find something close to a cure for years. I understand a parent will do what they can to help their kids in need. But the “treatments” I was made to try did not help at all. I was actually not on any medication for years because I was pushed toward alternative treatment. At some point I found a good doctor and got myself onto the meds that helped stabilize me.

Yikes. Let’s see how her mother’s ‘alternative’ therapies sucked her in.

A few years ago, she found a group that taught you some energy healing program. She attends classes and also extra sessions through zoom. This program teaches people to fix/heal themselves and others via telepathy. I looked at their website earlier, which describes us a bio-computers that can be fixed through human wifi with binary code.

Read on to find out how the woman tried to tackle the problem.

I have tried talking to her before but it went nowhere. I’ve bit my tongue since the last time to keep the peace. Today though, she said something that completely blew my mind. She brought up how she has helped a couple of women feel better with her therapy. I giggled and she continued to talk about how she is able to help cure people. She then said her teacher could cure cancer. I lost it. I laughed and that caused her to double down.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the mom reacted.

She said she was doing it for me. So I said, why am I not cured yet? Then I proceeded to go on a rant about her being sucked into yet another scheme. I explained that instead of listening to me and my needs (emotional support would be nice), she gets obsessed with this program and pays for these courses – and now she’s sucking other people into it. A lot was said and I left shortly after that, fuming. I realize that could I have just said “wow, cool” and moved on. I know some people believe in things like this and maybe I could have let it go. AITA?

Sure, the mom might be impressionable and desperate to help her daughter.

But it seems like her plight for an alternative treatment has actually put her daughter’s health, and their relationship, in a significantly worse place.

And this woman is 35 now. She deserves to make her own medical choices.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit reacted to this.

This person had a similar experience, and shared their advice.

And another Redditor unveiled the mom’s narcissistic tendencies.

While this commenter was angry about the implications for other, impressionable sufferers.

She’s trying to control her, and that’s not okay.

