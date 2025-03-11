Former Soda Company Researcher Points Out The Weird Lack Of Differences Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero

Yes, Coke Zero and Diet Coke are different…

And if you ever wanted to know HOW they’re different, today is your lucky day!

A man named Blake posted a video on TikTok and educated folks about what makes these two soft drinks differ from each other.

Blake referenced Diet Coke and Coke Zero and said, “I’m so sorry, but does anybody know the difference between this and that?”

He explained, “I actually worked as a research and development engineer for about three years at one of the large soda companies. I cannot legally say the name. The theory I hear all the time is that zero sugar sodas and diet sodas use different sweeteners. This is not true and can be disproven with one look at the ingredients list.”

Blake continued, “The main difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is that Coke Zero uses a sweetener called acesulfame potassium. This is on top of the sweetener that both of them use, which is aspartame.”

He continued, “Coke Zero is supposed to taste exactly like regular sugar Coca-Cola, while Diet Coke is supposed to be a diet version of Coke if that makes sense. The reason why a lot of companies nowadays are going with zero sugar sodas and not diet sodas, it’s simply a branding thing.”

Blake said, “It’s the perception of, ‘Oh, if you drink this, you must be on a diet’ versus ‘This is just an alternative beverage.’ And if you’re asking the expert what he prefers, it’s Diet Coke, baby, all the way.”

