Former Verizon Customer Got A Bill From The Company For One Penny, So He Decided To Intentionally Overpay It So It Costs Them Money

Isn’t it annoying when you get a bill in the mail that is less than the amount of a postage stamp?

Seriously, what are these companies even thinking?

In today’s story, the bill is for one penny.

The customer pays the bill and thinks that’s the end of the story, but it’s not.

It’s actually just beginning.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Verizon says I owe them one penny. This past July, I moved my cell service from Verizon to another carrier. The move went with very few hitches. I was notified that I had a credit that they returned to me.

There was a problem, but it seemed easy enough to solve.

In August, I received a bill for ONE CENT. As I was no longer a Verizon customer, I couldn’t fix it on their website. I went to the local company store and paid it (I even offered them choice of cash or debit card). I figured I was done with it.

Time to start overpaying.

In September, I received another bill for ONE CENT. Cue malicious compliance (even if lightweight). I scheduled a payment for THREE CENTS. And I set it to recur every month until I get tired of it. And I stopped at the same company store and advised them so.

The refund will keep growing.

This month, I got an email that I have a credit of $0.02. But they’re getting another payment on October 30th. And again until I’m satisfied this is resolved.

It’s all about the fees.

It will probably cost them a bunch in EFT costs 🙂 To paraphrase Ernestine (SNL 9/18/76): I’m the former customer. I don’t care. I don’t have to.

I think I’d end it there. Malicious compliance successfully accomplished.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares a similar story with a different ending.

Another person has a suggestion.

This is one way to keep the postal service busy!

This person shares another similar story.

These teeny tiny bills are ridiculous!

But they just kept coming.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.