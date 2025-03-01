Girl Has Severe Flying Fears And Wants Her Friends To Depart The Same Airport For Moral Support, But Her Friends Refuse To Take A Costly Detour

A girls’ trip to Thailand hit turbulence before takeoff when one friend with severe flying anxiety expected the others to reroute their plans—at significant cost—to fly with her.

While one friend took the detour, the others opted for the direct route, leaving Seattle girl feeling abandoned.

AITA for not flying with my friend? We had a girls trip planned to Thailand and one of the girls is based in Seattle and has severe flying anxiety. The other girls are based out of Chicago (2) and Detroit (1). Seattle girl expected the other 3 to fly out to Seattle to accompany her on the international flight.

Adding $800+ in costs per person and 2 additional travel days. Are the Chicago girls the jerks for just flying direct out of O’Hare? The Detroit girl ended up flying out to Seattle and spending additional flight $, hotel $, and an additional 24h of travel back home.

Seattle girl is still upset that the Chicago girls didn’t do the same.

Was it unfair to expect everyone to spend extra money and time for moral support, or is this just the reality of personal travel choices?

Either way, the baggage from this decision seems to have followed them past customs. Reddit agrees.

Loyalty is priceless—but apparently, not worth an $800 layover.

