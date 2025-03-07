Girlfriend Asks Boyfriend To Let Her Know When The Oven Timer Goes Off, But When He Doesn’t Tell Her, She Destroys The Banana Bread Out Of Spite

A guy’s girlfriend asks him to tell her when the oven timer beeps while she’s in the other room.

At first he does, but she resets the timer.

After a few rounds, he suggests she just set a phone timer instead, and the situation becomes more dramatic.

AITA For not repeatedly telling my gf when the oven was beeping? My girlfriend was cooking banana bread tonight. She sets the timer on the oven and asks me to tell her when it beeps while she goes back to the bedroom. I call her when it does. She puts it in a bit longer though/puts another tray in and asks me to call her again. This happens several times.

Eventually I ask her why she can’t just set a timer on her phone (which I normally do when cooking) so this doesn’t have to be a two man job. She tells me no, just keep telling her when it beeps.

I go off into the study and hear it beeping again a bit later but don’t say anything. She comes out a few minutes later and throws a full on tantrum.

She tries to grab off me a plate of banana bread I’m already eating. After physically fending her off I tell her she’s being ridiculous and finish it. I go back to the kitchen and she’s thrown the remainder of that tray (which she just spent like an hour cooking) in the sink, ruining it out of spite and now not talking to me again.

We have arguments like this like every other week…AITA?

It seems like this “recipe” for disaster may need a little more communication and a lot less drama.

