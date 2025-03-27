Girlfriend Ignores Boyfriend All Day, But Suddenly Wants to Talk When He Turns On the TV. Now She Thinks He’s The Bad Guy For Not Listening.

Some people watch movies or TV as background noise. Other people watch movies or TV to, you know, actually watch them and pay attention to the story!

AITA for telling my girlfriend to just let me watch a movie? You know that thing where you come home and tell each other about your day? My girlfriend has this habit of only doing it when I’m trying to pay attention to something else. I come home, she doesn’t talk about anything. We do the chores that need doing, I try to start conversation while doing them and she barely responds.

We make dinner together in complete silence, if I try to initiate conversation she just gives me one word answers or huh huhs. Again she says nothing about her day. We sit down and have dinner and eat in complete silence. Again, she barely responds when I try to start a conversation.

Then after dinner we sit down to relax a bit, I wait to see if she wants to talk about anything but she’s just scrolling through her phone. So then I start watching a movie or a show and THEN, as soon as it starts, suddenly she starts telling me all about her day. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t put on a movie just for background noise, if I’m watching a movie then I am watching it, that’s it. I’m trying to pay attention to the movie and she’s rambling on about what happened at work, what she needs from the supermarket, what her dad said on the phone, what she needs to do tomorrow, what happened with her sister and on and on and on. And then she gets mad when I only give her one word replies like she gives me.

I’ve asked her before why she doesn’t talk during dinner but she just got angry and never explained. So yesterday we start watching a movie, and like usual she starts talking and not paying any attention, and then she starts complaining that the movie doesn’t make any sense and she’s not understanding the story. I told her it would make sense if she was paying attention and she got mad and said that I only care about movies and don’t care about what she has to say. I tried again to tell her that I always try to start conversations with her but she never engages, and only starts talking after I’ve already started doing something else.

She said I never talk about anything interesting, so I told her her work stories aren’t interesting either. Now she’s mad and giving me the silent treatment. AITA for telling my girlfriend to let me watch a movie instead of talking through it?

She won’t talk when he wants to listen, but demands full attention the second he’s focused on something else? No wonder this movie night turned into a drama.

This person says a breakup might be in order.

This person suggests turning it back on her.

And this person would go so far as to say she’s narcissistic and to watch out.

Amazing how silence lasts all day—until the opening credits roll.

