Girlfriend Likes To Play Video Games With Her Boyfriend, But When She’s Mad At Him She Doesn’t Want Him To Play With His Friends

When tension is high in a relationship, people handle it in different ways.

So, what would you do if your partner refused to speak to you after an argument but also didn’t want you to do anything fun while they cooled off? Would you sit in silence and wait? Or would you go about your life as usual?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact scenario. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for going to play video games when me and my partner aren’t on good terms? She’s quite a short-tempered person, whereas I’m quite the opposite. Unless you offend me deeply or do something outrageous, I’ll hold onto it, but usually, if it’s minor, I’ll be angry for a bit, then get some fresh air, and I’m good. Whereas she usually tends to hold onto things, doesn’t matter how small or big. Until an apology is brought forth, she won’t speak to me, even if it’s both-sided and we just didn’t agree on something.

This seems like a weird rule.

I work 5 days a week and usually game with my friends in the early evenings and mostly on the weekends. She plays with me, too.

But she’s really against me playing while we aren’t on speaking terms, she doesn’t like solving things right away so she needs time but at the same time doesn’t want me gaming while she’s doing that?

He understand her reasoning but doesn’t agree with it.

It’s a bit harsh to not feel like speaking to someone but at the same time saying they can’t do something they enjoy. I get the whole “you can’t be happy while I’m upset,” but this is the only time I really have. I understand my gaming, and I guess having fun is what is ticking her off and could make me the jerk, but it’s my weekend as well, and she doesn’t work….🙄 AITA?

