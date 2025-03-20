Girlfriend Wanted Hypothetical Solidarity From Her Traumatized Boyfriend, And His Hesitation Turned A What-If Into A Real Argument

Cancer sucks, we all know that.

AITA for not shaving my hair? I 27m and my wife 25f have been together for over 8 years. We have always agreed on everything but yesterday we got into an argument.

Her family has been struggling with cancer and she is scared that she will get cancer as well. This is completely valid but we’ve been talking about it a lot.

One day she came to me and asked: “If I got cancer would you shave your hair?”

I was stunned when she asked this because I have always been extremely caring with my hair. When I was little, my dad would shave my hair off as a punishment and I’d get bullied for it. She knows this very well. She has always seen me taking hours in the bathroom just because I was caring for my hair and has complimented me on it a lot.

But now she has been seeing a lot of heartwarming content of people shaving their hair for their family members that have cancer.

I see why she would want me to do it, but as I said I have actual shaving trauma and when she asked me about it I just broke down. She said I was a wuss and if I had cancer she would shave off her hair for me.

AITA?

