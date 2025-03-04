Grandmother Made Inappropriate Comments During Her Grandson’s First Birthday Party, So Her Daughter Called Her Out On It

Some people just don’t have any filter, but that’s not an excuse for saying inappropriate things at inappropriate times.

This woman explains that at her son’s birthday party, her mom was saying inappropriate things to her friend.

When she asked her mom to stop talking about these inappropriate topics, it didn’t go well, and she’s wondering if she is the one to blame.

Read the whole story below for more details.

AITA for being snippy with my mom on my son’s first brithday? My son turns one in a couple of days. We decided to have an early birthday for him at the aquarium. We didn’t meet the minimum number of guests to book a room. We needed 15 people, but we only had 7, so we decided to just wander the aquarium, and then get lunch after.

This woman’s mom started talking about death with her friend.

We had just barely made it past the entrance. I heard my mom talking loudly with a family friend. It was about someone who had recently passed away and how she thinks her husband will die next. I asked them not to talk about it at that time.

There was more inappropriate conversation.

Later, we were looking at the jellyfish. My mom said if one stung her, she’d want her friend to pee on her. I asked them not to say that stuff so loud because there were other small kids around, and I didn’t think it was appropriate.

Her mom wanted to go home early.

At lunch, my mom said to her friend that she just wanted to go home. She looked miserable. I asked her what was wrong. She wouldn’t tell me.

Her mom said she was being mean to her.

She was mad that I drew attention to what she said.

Later, we talked on the phone, and she said I was being mean and snippy about what her and her friend discussed. She said at least they “weren’t talking about pooping.” Because they have no filter with each other.

Her mom was being unreasonable.

She also said she had wanted to go home because her back hurt, but she didn’t want to tell me that. I told her some of the stuff they were saying wasn’t appropriate. Now, she said she’d just never talk again if we go out. AITA?

Her mom should know better. This was her grandson’s first birthday. Maybe it would’ve been better if the mom’s friend hadn’t attended the party.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This person can easily relate.

Take the win, says this person.

There’s a time and place for these kinds of conversations.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.