He Lives With His Niece, But His Mom Wants Him to Act Like Her Dad

I have five nieces, and they’re all wonderful.

But I’m not nearly as close in age to them as Reddit user @No-Conference8095 is to his, which is part of the conflict here.

Still, he’s just trying to do the right thing, no matter what his mother thinks.

Check out the details below.

AITA for reminding my mother that I’m not my niece’s parent? I [19M] was kicking a ball around my kitchen and my mother said “it would be nice if you did that with your niece,” even though I was literally playing soccer with her in the house like last week. She just said it as if I never play with my niece, which isn’t true.

This is an extremely teenager/parent conversation.

I told I do play with her, I was playing with her last week and she said something like “yeah every once in a while, it would be nice if you did it a bit more.” And then she had the audacity to say “remember who kicked a ball around with you when you were younger”.. as if I’m my niece’s parent or something.

I’m not your real dad!

I said to her yeah but I’m not her parent, I don’t have to play with her. And she went on a whole rant about how my niece loves spending time with me, basically just a guilt trip. My niece [2] lives in the same house as me so I’m around her enough without having to play with her for hours a day. My mother is just acting like I never spend any time with her and the fact that she brought up spending more time with her to me and not the actual parent of the child is crazy to me.

What says Reddit?



Or maybe mom’s feeling nostalgic?

But really, you’re not being asked all that much.

This seems like a complicated household.

Then there’s the biggest brain take:

Hey wait, yeah…why are you kicking a ball around a KITCHEN?

I guess that’s the least of his problems.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.