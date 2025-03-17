Healthcare Executive Slashed Postpartum Hospital Stays To Save Money, But When She Was The One To Give Birth She Discovered The True Cost Of Her Own Policy

There’s nothing quite like healthcare executives who believe slashing benefits is just good business.

But one executive’s cold-blooded efficiency met reality when she became the patient.

Healthcare executive hates her own policy. I am an OB/GYN in a busy suburb of San Francisco. One of my patients was the vice president of a large health insurance corporation. She was a dynamic executive who climbed the corporate ladder quickly. One of her special talents was reducing healthcare benefits for patients.

She initiated a policy where women who underwent cesarean section would be discharged in two days rather than the standard four-day hospital stay. Shortly after having in vitro fertilization, she found herself pregnant with twins.

During one of her office visits, I mentioned the new two-day policy. I told her that for some patients, it was really rough to be discharged after major surgery in two days and be expected to care for a newborn infant. She just smiled and said that she didn’t get where she was in corporate America by giving away money, and patients just needed to suck it up. Health insurance wasn’t meant to be a convenience.

She was 42 years old and went to full term with her twins. Despite her age, she elected to attempt a natural delivery because of the quick recovery. Her labor was long and extremely difficult and ended with cesarean section.

On day two, I went to her room to complete her discharge from the hospital. She said, “I’m NOT leaving! This is inhuman! You can’t expect me to go home and take care of twins like this! I can barely walk! All you need to do is write a note in the chart that says I’m having a complication. My stay will be authorized.” I told her that would be fraud, and I wouldn’t be willing to falsify a medical record. Anyway, about a year later, the state of California forced them to reverse the policy.

Her policy may have sent countless mothers home sore and struggling, but the real pain came when she realized she wasn’t exempt from the same fate.

In the end, she was left with nothing else but the bitter taste of her own medicine.

