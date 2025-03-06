Her Aunt Left Her A Beautiful Necklace In Her Will, But Now Her Cousin Wants The Necklace And The Family Is Saying That She Should Give It Up

When someone is nearing the end of their life, they often want to give away special items to people who they believe will appreciate them.

What would you do if your aunt gave you a necklace as your inheritance, but then her daughter demanded that she get it after her mom passed away?

That is the situation the woman in this story is in, so she decided not to give her the necklace and now the family is upset.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to give my late aunt’s heirloom necklace to her daughter? My aunt passed away a few years ago, and before she died, she gave me (27F) a beautiful antique necklace that had been in our family for generations. She told me she wanted me to have it because we were extremely close. She knew I’d treasure it, and I have ever since. Now her daughter, Lily (29F) is getting married, and last week she asked if she could borrow the necklace as her “something old.”

That is very nice of her.

I said yes at first, because I thought it was just for the wedding day. But then she casually mentioned that she actually wanted to keep it permanently. I was confused and asked what she meant, and she said it should have been hers all along, since it belonged to her mother.

It was perfectly fair as that is what the aunt wanted.

She said it was unfair that I had it instead of her, and that she deserved it more because she is her daughter. I told her, “I thought you just wanted to borrow it. Aunt gave this to me because she wanted me to have it. I’m not giving it away.” She got upset and said my aunt was probably just being polite when she gave it to me, and that if she were still here, she would’ve “obviously” wanted her own daughter to have it instead. She told me I was being selfish and should do the right thing.

These other family members should stay out of it.

Now my mom and a few relatives are saying I should just give it to her because it was her mom’s and it would mean a lot to her on her wedding day. But to me, this isn’t just some family heirloom. It was a gift meant for me. I understand why she wants it, but my aunt had her reasons for giving it to me. I don’t think I should be guilted into handing it over just because Lily suddenly decided she wants it now. AITA?

The necklace was gifted to her, she absolutely does not need to give it to the daughter.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

This person says she gave some special items to her niece.

Don’t let anyone have access to this necklace.

This person says to honor the aunt’s wishes.

Yeah, she’ll never see it again.

Yes, it was the aunt’s choice.

Don’t let that necklace out of your sight.

Why is stuff like this so tough?

