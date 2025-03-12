Her Boss Made Her Look Bad In The Group Chat For A Simple Mistake, But She’s Wondering If She Overreacted By Quitting

Sometimes things go wrong at work, especially if you’re doing something you don’t usually do.

What would you do if you agreed to do a job you don’t usually do to cover for another coworker and your boss got upset that you messed up? Would you brush it off or take a stand?

The employee in today’s story. took a stand, and she’s wondering if that was the right decision or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for Quitting After My Boss Humiliated Me for Messing Up? One of my colleagues had a day off, and my boss asked me to cover for him. He gave me a task I wasn’t familiar with, but I did my best. I even asked for confirmation multiple times if I was doing it correctly, and he just kept saying, “Yes.” So, I followed his instructions and completed the task.

But then things got dramatic.

After my shift, I took a nap like usual. When I woke up, I had a flood of angry messages both in my DMs and our team group chat, which every employee could see. My boss was calling me an idiot, throwing insults, and even using my name alongside cursing.

She doesn’t think her boss’s reaction is okay.

He knew this wasn’t my usual role, yet I still did the task out of respect. Who was I to refuse a direct request from my boss? I don’t think I’m paid enough to be someone’s punching bag just because I made a mistake.

So she took a stand.

He later apologized, but he still wouldn’t admit that he should’ve just waited for my colleague to return. I told him I quit and I refuse to be screamed at just because he’s frustrated, and I won’t be part of his drama every time someone messes up. If he thinks I’m such an idiot, then he can go ahead and find a “better” employee. AITA for walking away?

Good for her for getting out of that toxic work environment!

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Not sure this will work.

It’s not just a principle. He could have ruined her reputation.

I don’t really agree with any of this.

Probably. I’m sure he’s gotten away with it forever.

They don’t realize how they’re hurting their bottom line.

What a tyrant.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.