Her Boyfriend Is Always Too Tired To Care For Himself, But She’s Decided She’s Done Doing it For Him

You know that feeling after a long day, where you just can’t be bothered to do anything?

It’s understandable enough to expect a partner to pick up some slack – until it’s a daily thing.

Or until they tell you they’re sick of it.

Then it can start to cause problems, like in the case of Reddit user Big-Mouse-1230.

AITA for waking up my partner after he falls asleep to organize himself and his belongings? I (24 f) live with my fiancé (23 m). Quick background info – he is diagnosed with ADHD and is taking meds for it. He’s recently acquired a new physical job which has him on his feet 9 hours a day I personally have just finished study and am looking for a job.

As a work from home guy, my legs are tired just reading that.

Something that really bothers is that he can never ever get into a routine and then gets mad about the consequences of that. His current routine is that he gets home from work, sits down and scrolls on his phone. He will help with dinner and then he’s back to video gaming or on his phone. Then he will have a late night snack and just pass out on the bed.

Nothing says good mental health like lots and lots of mindless screen time.

He doesn’t charge his phone, get changed out of his work clothes, brush his teeth, wash his dishes or anything. He simply passes out and then the next day is upset when his phone is flat, clothes are smelly and he’s tired.

Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own inactions.

Lately, I’ve been waking him up just after he passes out to tell him to get up, get changed, charge his phone and set his alarms. Is this a [jerk] move? It’s so frustrating to have to hear him complain about these things that he’s only doing to himself.

But it gets worse:

I’ve spent months putting his phone on charge for him, washing his dishes and his clothes and I’m almost about to leave because I feel like a mother picking up after her child. So how I’ve been putting it on him and he’s only getting more mad at me, so am I the [jerk]? He works and I don’t, so there’s a feeling that maybe I should just be grateful.

Let’s dive into the comments:

There’s probably a better way to go about this:

You don’t HAVE to do anything:

But at the end of the day…

Condition or no, everybody’s gotta figure out a system that functions for them.

And it’s not your partner’s job to do it for you.

