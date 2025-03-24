Her Freeloading In-Laws Tricked Her And Her Husband Into Handing Their Big Box Membership Cards To Them, So She Canceled Their Subscription Without Telling Them

Dealing with manipulative people means being on your toes at all times.

Well, in this woman’s case, she let her guard down just a bit and that was enough for her in-laws to pull a fast one on her and her husband.

She had to try multiple ways to end their freeloading behavior, but she finally found one way that worked really well!

Let’s read the story.

Don’t want to split the cost of a membership? That’s fine. My SIL and BIL are notoriously cheap, stingy and manipulative. Otherwise, nice as could be.

They’re not good at returning things either.

We have a Big Box membership and both I and my husband (BIL’s brother) have a card. One of them (SIL probably) asked to borrow his card to use at said store and then never returned it. Normally, who cares? I’m happy to share, but they are just so damn cheap and stingy that it started to bug me. So I asked for the card back saying that we needed it.

Everything seemed okay. But it wasn’t.

“Sure!” and she gives it to me.

4-5 months later husband asks for my card and I ask where his is. “Oh, I leant it to SIL”.

She took another approach.

Uh huh. Okay. Plan B. Next time I was at their house I offered to split the cost of the membership. At the time, that was $50/year. Response? “Oh, we really don’t use it that much but I’ll talk to BIL.”

Freeloaders. She decided to teach them an invaluable lesson.

Uh huh. Plan C and petty revenge. I logged in online and saw that they were using it 1-2 times a month. Penny wise, pound foolish, mess around and find out. I went to the store and asked for my membership to be canceled effectively immediately. Told no one.

That was the right call.

BIL and SIL went shopping, loaded it all on the belt, scanned the card and they were presented with a renewal fee. Rather than pay it, they walked out. We never spoke about it but BIL told my other BIL who told me and just laughed. He and I are on the same page. Brings me such satisfaction to play out that scene in my head.

She solved it without drama too, which is an achievement in and of itself.

