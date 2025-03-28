Her Friend Expected Her To Buy Gifts For Her Three Kids, But She Didn’t Get Her Daughter A Gift For Her Birthday

Getting gifts is one of the biggest joys for kids on their birthdays.

AITA for blocking her after she showed up empty handed to my daughter’s birthday party? My daughter has a sister by another mother. Their birthdays are both in December. We, the two moms, became close recently. We decided to help each other plan each other’s kid’s birthday parties.

She sent me her daughter’s invite. It came with what she wanted me to buy for her daughter. Also included was what she wanted me to get her kids for Christmas. I sent her my daughter’s invite and the registry.

My daughter’s birthday came first. She showed up along with an additional kid that was not invited or RSVP’d for. They showed up with no present.

I was surprised. I had already bought her kid a gift. I thought it was weird that she would not buy my child one. I texted her and said it hurt my feelings that she didn’t bring her anything.

Her response was this: “I figured my presence should have been enough for you.” So, I told her I didn’t like her energy and I blocked her, and we haven’t spoken since.

I would like to add that she has 3 kids. I buy gifts for all of them. I had also already started buying off their Christmas list that she had asked me to buy. I have one child.

She also spent over a thousand on her kid’s birthday party and presents. I don’t want to sound entitled, but I feel like if you had that much for all that, you could have set aside $20. She could’ve gotten my daughter something.

Even though it may not sound like it, for me, it’s more about the principle. She knew she was sending me links for things to buy for her kids. She was aware that I was actually making it happen. And she didn’t even stop at Dollar General for mine.

And then, her response was just over the top to me. No apology or anything. So, AITA for cutting her off?

That is pretty weird to expect her to buy gifts but not return the favor.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Your presence is great, but children expect actual presents.

