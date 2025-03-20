Her Friend Insensitively Recorded Her Reaction To A Pregnancy Announcement, So She Gave Her A Reaction That Wasn’t Expected

Fertility challenges are always a difficult subject.

AITA for not getting over joyed for my friend’s pregnancy announcement I have had two miscarriages. My most recent was in January. My husband and I have been going back and forth to the fertility doctors. I finally got out of a deep depression, and we are navigating our new life of fertility.

I have a friend that I have known for 20 years. We were very close the entire time. The past couple of years, I have noticed her becoming less empathetic towards others. Especially when she thinks it’s her moment.

Example, a friend of ours broke their leg at her wedding. So, she got mad that it ruined 45 minutes of dancing. Now, this friend knows my whole fertility journey. She knows about both miscarriages. She seemed supportive. She wasn’t checking up on me often or anything, but supportive.

Last night, my friend (friend A), another friend (friend B), and I had dinner. As we sit down, friend A blurts, “I’m pregnant!” I looked up at her and noticed her phone in our faces recording us. I felt absolutely sick. Friend B was stunned, as well, as she knows my journey, too.

I quickly mustered up, “Oh wow, I had a feeling.” I was grasping for straws because I was being recorded and I felt tears coming. Friend B quickly took over the conversation.

I was sickened that she recorded me. She knew she was blindsiding me. We spent the rest of the night listening to her talk about her pregnancy. Not once did she ask how I was doing.

That night, once we left, Friend A texted Friend B. She said, “I had so much fun tonight! I hope L (me) understands. I was nervous to tell her, but I didn’t want to wait until another time because I don’t know when I would see her again. I am so excited! But I do hope she is okay!”

Friend B texted back pretty bluntly. She said she shouldn’t have recorded it. She should’ve told me in private. She added that she thinks I’m upset.

She got the response that said, “L shouldn’t be upset with me. It’s a special moment for me. And true friends are happy for you regardless.” I have not heard from Friend A at all since I left dinner. I have not reached out to apologize for my lack of a reaction.

AITA for my reaction to her recording me? I was blindsided by her announcement. I know she’ll be texting me in the coming days. She’d ask why I’m upset and say something about how my experiences shouldn’t dull her moment.

