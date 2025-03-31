Her Husband Is Frustrated That He Keeps Gaining Weight, But He’s Blaming His Weight Gain On The Wrong Person

Imagine cooking healthy meals for your spouse only for them to turn around and tell you that you’re the reason they’re gaining weight.

That sounds really frustrating, but that’s the situation the woman in today’s story finds herself in, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for Telling My Husband Im Not the Reason Hes Overweight? My husband (36M) and I (34F) have been married for six years. Hes always struggled with his weight, but in the past year, hes gained more, and its started affecting his health. Hes frustrated and has been blaming me for it, saying I enable him by cooking unhealthy meals.

She doesn’t think her meals are the problem.

Heres the thing: I cook homemade meals almost every night. I try to balance proteins, veggies, and carbs, but he always adds extra portions, snacks late at night, and eats fast food when Im not around. I dont control what he eats at work or when he goes out.

He blamed her for his weight problem again.

Last week, he stepped on the scale and got really upset. He turned to me and said, “This is because of you. You keep making food I cant resist.” That really hurt. I told him im not the reason he’s overweight. He controls what he eats.

He even complained about her to his mom.

He got angry and said I wasnt being supportive. Since then, hes been giving me the cold shoulder, and even his mom texted me, saying I should help him instead of shaming him?? But I never shamed him, I just refused to take the blame for something he has control over. AITA here?

This husband needs to take responsibility for his own actions. I’d stop cooking for him and tell him to start cooking his own healthier meals.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he’ll blame her no matter what she cooks.

He needs to take responsibility for himself.

This is what I would do!

He’s acting like a child.

These are great suggestions!

He has nobody to blame but himself.

