Her Husband’s Friend Was Making Judgmental Comments Regarding Their Parenting Choices, So She Defended Herself

AITA For telling a friend isn’t not her business how me and MY husband parent? My husband has a friend named Erica. I don’t like her. She always seems weirdly judgmental of the way we do things. Most of that judgement is on me.

Erica came over.

Anyway, Erica was over at our place last time. She and my husband were talking about kids. Erica and her partner have kids, as do we, and mornings got brought up.

They started talking about mornings with kids.

For some information, I don’t do mornings, my husband does. He works 9 to 6, and I start at the same time as him but end earlier. He does mornings, because he doesn’t mind waking up earlier, and I get more sleep and less on my mind in the morning.

It’s an arrangement that works for us, and I always do mornings, if he’s sick or physically can’t.

Erica started making judgmental comments.

When Erica found that out, she started talking with judgement. I was in the same room as them but I wasn’t adding to the conversation.

She said stuff like, “Oh, both my husband and I do mornings.” She also said, “Kind of sucks you’re on your own 100% of the time.”

This woman told Erica it was none of her business.

I didn’t like that. So, I let her know that decisions between my husband and I are not her business.

The topic switched over to something else. She didn’t say anything related to me after that. AITA? My husband says that I made it “awkward.”

The friend needs to mind her own business. What works for one couple may not work for another couple, and that’s okay. She shouldn’t be all judgy and rude about it.

Maybe next time, learn to listen without judging.

