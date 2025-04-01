Her Neighbor Kept Stealing Her Disabled Mother’s Parking Spot, So She Taught Her A Lesson With A Tow Truck

A reserved parking spot isn’t just about convenience; for some, it’s a necessity.

When one selfish neighbor repeatedly disrespected a handicapped spot for her disabled mother, one protective daughter decided it was time to let the tow truck do the talking.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for having my neighbors car towed after she kept parking in my mother’s handicapped spot? I (29F) let my mother move in with me. She is physically disabled after crashing her car in 2020.

To accommodate her disability, her family went through the trouble of getting her a designated spot.

In front of our house, we have a handicapped spot for her. We had to go through a bunch of hoops and hurdles for her to have that spot in front of our home.

But not everyone respects her right to park in it.

My neighbor has been extremely inconsiderate lately. Her reason for parking in my mother’s spot is, “It’s a pain in the *** to park in my driveway. Your house is beside mine. It’s not a big deal.”

Her neighbor’s utter selfishness was starting to weigh on the daughter.

Yeah… like my mother not being able to walk long distances due to her disability is “not a big deal.” She parked in my mother’s spot again as we were coming home from the store. I went to her house and knocked. She answered the door and said, “What the heck do you want?”

She tried asking nicely, but the neighbor wasn’t having it.

I said, “Hey, I’m not trying to be a burden. Can you please move your car? My mother is waiting in the car for you to move. My mother is disabled and cannot walk far distances. Last time you parked there, we had to park all the way down the street. It was hard for my mom to walk.” My neighbor said, “It’s a public street,” and slammed the door in my face. I grabbed my mother and helped her into the house. I parked the car down the street.

That’s when the daughter decided to get the neighbor’s attention another way.

Then, I went into the house and called the non-emergency line. They gave me the number to call to get that car towed. An hour later, the towing company came by and towed her car. My neighbor saw the car being towed and cursed me out — for literally parking on my private property, because I own that house. AITAH?

Asking nicely clearly didn’t work, so the daughter had to get the neighbors attention another way.

What did Reddit have to say?

This person gave their neighbor the benefit of the doubt, but even still, their neighbor showed they were worthy of this fate.

These spots are designated for a reason and people like this neighbor can’t just trample over them for no reason.

There’s no fine too big for someone this selfish.

There’s a clear difference between a whole street and one designated spot.

She didn’t want to escalate things, but her neighbor left her no other choice.

It was high time this errant parker get a reality check.

