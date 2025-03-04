Her Parents Didn’t Support Her Through Art School, But Now They’re Trying To Guilt Her Into Supporting Them In Their Retirement

Parents’ love and support should be unconditional, but that’s not always the case.

This woman explains that her parents only wanted to support her if she did what they wanted.

Now that she has her own family, her parents are demanding some support from her.

She doesn’t want to give in to them, but she’s wondering if she should.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for refusing to take care of my parents? My household was negative to say the least. My parents were strict and controlling. They wanted me to be a doctor or lawyer, but I only wanted to do art. I remember showing my parents my art and them telling me some sarcastic remarks.

This woman’s parents didn’t like her going to art school.

I told them I was going to college for art, and I asked them to help support me. Don’t really know why, though, because I knew they wouldn’t unless it was for something they wanted me to do.

They refused to support her financially.

Anyway, they refused. They said that it was “my choice, my responsibility.” So, I worked as a broke college student. I was barely making ends meet. I was juggling working two to three part time jobs and keeping up my grades. And I now own a small art program.

She met her husband in college.

A year into my degree, I met my now husband in a small coffee shop. It turns out, he was a student, too, and wanted to make friends. By friends, he meant a girlfriend. He asked for my number, and I agreed since he was cute. And now, I have 2 kids with him.

Her husband’s family had been very supportive.

So now, I (32) and my hubby (34) have a happy family. My husband’s family became my second family. They helped me through college. They weren’t monsters-in-laws or anything like that.

Now, her parents have some demands.

My mom (66) and dad (69) reached out with their demands. Demand 1: They want to meet their grandkids. Demand 2: They want to move in with us or we cover their rent. Demand 3: They want us to pay for their hospital/medical bills. Their reasons? They “did so much for me and deserve their happy ending, too.”

She didn’t want to help them.

I told them that it was their bad choices, their responsibility and they needed to work like I did to get by because I wasn’t going to help some stuck up pieces of work. I feel like I did the right thing because they left me when I needed help.

But her family thinks she’s being unfair.

Some of the family thinks I’m being unfair to them since they did work so I could eat, etc. But I don’t know. Part of me doesn’t wanna expose my kids nor myself to their toxicity.

They didn’t support her dreams, so it doesn’t make sense for her to support theirs.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

This person shares something that their therapist told them.

Here’s some short and quick advice.

Finally, this person says they’ve been in a similar situation before.

Parents only reap what they sow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.