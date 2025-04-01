Her Parents Disowned Her Because Of The Choices She’s Made, So She’s Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

How much are you willing to put up with when it comes to your parents?

AITA for not inviting my parents to my wedding after they disowned me? “I (27F) am getting married to my partner (28M) in a few months, and I’m incredibly excited. However, there’s a big issue with my family that’s been tearing me apart.

Growing up, my parents were very traditional and had specific expectations for me, especially regarding my career and who I should date. After college, I decided to pursue a career in the arts, which they were not supportive of. They wanted me to become a lawyer or a doctor, and when I didn’t follow that path, things started to get rocky. Things escalated when I fell in love with my partner, who is from a different cultural background. I knew my parents would disapprove, and I tried to ease them into it, but they were extremely vocal about their disdain. They told me I was making a huge mistake and that I was “throwing my life away.”

Finally, a few months ago, after a heated argument about my relationship, my parents officially disowned me, saying they no longer wanted anything to do with me if I was going to be with him. It was devastating, but I stood my ground and decided to cut ties with them. Now, as I’m planning my wedding, I’ve decided not to invite them. I feel like it’s a celebration of love and acceptance, and I don’t want their negativity to overshadow it. However, my relatives are pressuring me to reconsider, saying it’s “only one day” and that I might regret it later. I’m feeling guilty because I know they’re my parents, but I also believe I deserve to celebrate my love without their judgment. AITA for not inviting my parents to my wedding after they disowned me?”

