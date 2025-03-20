Her Pregnant Sister Asked Her To Move From California To Chicago, But She Doesn’t Want To Leave Behind A Life She Likes

I’ve lived in Chicago for a little over 8 years now, and personally, I love it.

I know it’s not for everybody though, like the woman in this story.

She has established a life for herself in California, but her sister wants her to move to Chicago.

Should she move just because her sister wants her to move?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for declining my pregnant sister’s request to move in with her? My sister F33 wants me F29 to move to Chicago and help her with her and her husband’s business. We are from South east asia and I have been living in California for almost 10 years now. My sister moved to Chicago from our home country over a year ago with her husband. They recently got pregnant and expecting around September.

Her sister made a big suggestion.

My brother in law has a retail business which he also recently purchased and managing with his own sister. My sister has a very good paying job in the healthcare as well, and whenever she has off days, she also goes and help out with the business. She has always encouraged me to change states as they believe I need some change in my life as i struggle with depression and anxiety.

Yesterday my sister asked me to move to Chicago and help them with their business.

Her sister doesn’t like her boyfriend.

I have always struggled here in the states. I live with my boyfriend whom i met in highschool. We have been together for almost 12 years now. But we arent married yet. My sister really doesnt like my boyfriend because he doesnt look decent a/c to her. He has alot of facial hairs and long hair which is frowned upon in my culture. There are other reasons as well but i just think they are being really hard because of our culture.

It sounds like she would also be a babysitter.

So yeah basically they asked me to move there because after she gives birth, they will need extra help with the baby and their business. But i have my whole life here and my work is funding my college fees. My college is online btw which is also why they want me to move there. I really dont want to move especially to that cold side of the states. I just said i couldnt. But now I am feeling bad.

So what’s the issue?

i have always wanted to be in the same state as my sister. When she moved to the states from our home country, I asked her if she can move to Cali, but she declined as her husband had been living his whole life in Chicago and they didnt want to move. I dont know i am just feeling bad and guilty for not being there for them. So AITAH?

She doesn’t have to move if she doesn’t want to move.

