Her Sister Showed Up At Her Rehearsal Dinner, But She Was Turned Away Because She RSVP’d “No”

AITA for not inviting my sister to my rehearsal dinner? “My sister Claire and I are Middle Eastern and were raised Christian in Southern USA. My sister converted to Islam to marry her husband, and they live in the Middle East together. My husband and I just got married and returned from our honeymoon, and my mom and sister are still incredibly ****** off about what happened.

Traditionally in the south, the man’s family takes care of the rehearsal dinner while the wife’s family foots the bill for the wedding. I did not plan the rehearsal at all. My MIL was in charge of everything, and she did a great job. When she was sending invitations out, she asked me for a list of people to invite to the rehearsal. She sent separate invites from the actual wedding invitations since the guest list for the rehearsal was smaller and a different event. She came back to me asking about my sister’s address, and I expressed that my sister does live in the Middle East, but that she was flying in with her husband and that they should be invited even if they could not make the rehearsal. I wanted my sister there if she could be.

When I inquired with my MIL if Claire could come, she told me they had RSVP’d to the rehearsal as NO. I didn’t thing anything of it. Flash forward to the day of the rehearsal, my parents show up with Claire and her husband at the venue. I greeted her at the entrance and said I was surprised to see her. Claire said they had never received an invitation, but that our parents has said it was more than okay for them to come.

I got my MIL to the entrance and questioned her about their RSVP. She said it was too late to add 2 more people and that there wasn’t any room from Claire and her husband. They ended up leaving in an Uber and didn’t show up to my wedding either. My mom was angry that Claire was turned away, and Claire is angry saying they were snubbed due to religion. Both are saying I was wrong for not doing more the day of the rehearsal to ensure Claire and her husband got to stay. AITA here?”

