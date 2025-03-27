Her Sisters Called Her Selfish For Speaking To Their Aunt In Spanish, So She Told Them To Buzz Off

Learning a foreign language can be tough as an adult.

This woman learned Spanish in school and had been practicing with her aunt, but her sisters called her selfish for delaying their aunt’s English acquisition.

On the one hand, she thinks her sisters are being ridiculous, but she’s also wondering if they’re right.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for speaking to my aunt in Spanish? I live in a middle eastern US state. Studying a foreign language is required for an advanced high school diploma here. When I started high school 25 years ago, I chose to study Spanish. I loved it, and did 5 years of studying through high school and college.

This woman practiced Spanish in California until she moved back home.

After college, I moved to Southern California My Spanish was incredibly helpful. I honestly feel like I learned so much more there than in school. I moved back to the East Coast about 10 years ago, and I have little opportunity to use my Spanish personally or professionally.

Spanish is her aunt’s native language.

When I was around 8, my uncle married my aunt. She’s a wonderful woman from the Dominican Republic. Spanish is her first language. She speaks fantastic English.

They speak in Spanish together.

Most of the conversations she and I have are in Spanish. She has never mentioned having an issue with this. She will correct me if I say something wrong. She’d even help me if I forget a word.

Her sisters said she is hindering their aunt’s English acquisition.

A few weeks ago, both of my sisters came to me after visiting with my aunt and uncle. They said I was hindering my aunt’s language acquisition by speaking in Spanish to her. I said I was just talking to my aunt in her native language, and it helps me keep my Spanish fresh, since I don’t use it much.

She told them to back off.

They argued that I was being selfish and using my aunt. They said I was preventing her from becoming a better English speaker. I told them to buzz off in Spanish. Until my aunt says it’s a problem, I’m going to continue to speak to her in Spanish. AITA for speaking to my aunt in Spanish?

Maybe she should ask her aunt.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

Use it or lose it, says this person.

This user thinks it isn’t their problem.

Finally, simple and straightforward.

Habla Español, until aunt says it’s a problem.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.