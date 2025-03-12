Her Sister’s Fiancé Made A Rude Comment About Her Financial Success, But When She Stood Up For Herself, She Was Uninvited From The Wedding

Money is usually an off-limits topic at the dinner table, but some people can’t be bothered to follow social graces.

When her sister’s rude fiancé makes assumptions about how she supports herself as a woman, she decides to give him a piece of her mind, although not without consequence.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for embarrassing my sister’s rude boyfriend at dinner? I (28F) have a good career and recently bought a house. My sister (26F) is engaged to her fiancé (30M), who I’ve never liked.

This time, he was going on the offense.

At a family dinner, he made a joke about how “women like me” use men for financial stability. I asked him what he meant.

He said that because I have nice things, I must be dating rich guys.

So she decides she’s not going to let this slide.

I told him that I paid for everything myself, unlike him — who my sister supports financially. This caused a huge argument.

Unfortunately, the rest of her family took the fiancé’s side.

Now my sister and parents are demanding I apologize for embarrassing him, but I refuse. I’m now not welcome at the wedding. AITA?

They may not have liked what she had to say, but it needed to be said.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

To put it plainly: This guy had it comin’.

Apologies are a two-way street, you know.

This commenter fantasizes about all the things they’d say to this chauvinistic dude.

Sometimes standing firm comes with an unexpected price tag.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.