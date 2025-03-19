Her Stepmother And Dad Came To See Her New Baby, But Then The Stepmother Told Her She Wanted Joint Custody

I am English and live in Italy with my Italian fiancé Marco & our daughter 5 months old, Willow. I moved to Italy after graduating medical school, where I met Marco, and now I’m a resident in one of the hospitals. My father is a bad dad, left my mum and me and has been very inconsistent. He married my stepmom Tammy when I was young and she has never liked me & she was also never able to have kids.

When I gave birth, my mums side of the family came over to visit and meet Willow and look after both of us. Nothing from my dad or Tammy. So two weeks ago they turn up unannounced claiming to be ‘in the area on holiday’ and wanted to meet Willow. She was getting a bit fussy and she combination fed but as I was home I grabbed a cover and let her latch onto me.

Tammy says the breastfeeding will have to stop soon. I’m confused and ask her why and she said it couldn’t be kept up when Willow is with them. Now I’m even more confused and I ask what is she on about. She shows me photos of a baby room and says that we should split custody of Willow and not to worry and she has everything set up already. I just stare at her but she carries on.

She is claiming that the age gap between myself and Marco is unhealthy for a child to grow up with, saying it was obvious I needed help and she was happy to and mostly that I was obviously more bothered about working than staying home with my baby so I should just let her have Willow. But obviously she wasn’t able to nurse, so we would have to stop that now. I tell her she can’t be serious and think I’m giving her my baby and she tells me to calm down, she’s not asking for full custody but she could provide a much calmer and stabler home and that I could always visit. She said it’s what she deserves. Marco pushed everyone out and made sure Willow and I were alright. Since then I’ve been really weirded out and been getting texts from my father saying I need to let Tammy prove herself as a good caregiver and Tammy has been sending loads of photos of the nursery she has made.

