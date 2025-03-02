Here’s What Can Happen If You Drink Too Much Water

We should all know by now that you can have too much of a good thing, and even though we know our bodies need quite a bit of water to thrive, you can overdo that, too.

In fact, there’s a name for the condition – water intoxication.

Water intoxication happens rarely, because one has to drink so much water that their kidneys can’t keep up and get rid of it.

The excess water dilutes the blood and reduces important things like electrolytes (sodium), causing hyponatremia. When this occurs, water moves into the body’s cells, including in the brain, and leads to swelling that could possibly be fatal.

Endurance athletes are more susceptible than others if they replace water but not electrolytes, but cases of water intoxication are pretty hard to dig up, especially in its most extreme form.

The symptoms of water intoxication include headache, dizziness, altered mental state (confusion and disorientation), fatigue, bloating, nausea, and vomiting. Some people report swelling of the hands and feet and other muscle issues, like weakness, pain, and cramping.

If left untreated, these symptoms can intensify into coma, seizures, or worse.

If you suspect you might have water intoxication, the first thing you should do is stop drinking water until you’ve spoken to a doctor. A professional will try to figure out the cause, such as medication or a specific medical condition, before administering an IV dose of hypertonic saline to bring sodium levels back to normal.

Patients begin to feel better within in hours in most cases, although sometimes it can take days.

You can avoid this outcome by listening to your body, in most cases.

Stop drinking when you feel hydrated, and especially if you begin to fill ill after drinking. In addition, if your pee is completely clear, your hydration level is probably more than fine.

Let common sense prevail!

