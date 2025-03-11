High School Bully Wouldn’t Stop Leaning Back Onto Her Desk, So She Used A Freshly Sharpened Pencil To Teach Him A Lesson

In life, there are some people who insist on learning lessons the hard way.

So, what would you do if a classmate kept ignoring your boundaries, no matter how many times you asked them to stop?

Would you keep trying to reason with them?

Or would you let them figure it out the hard way?

In the following story, one high school student finds herself in this exact situation with a bully.

Here’s what happened.

High School Bully Regrets Decision I’m 52, and I still think about this moment from high school 🤣 I had English class with this entitled preppy person. He was cocky and mean and made fun of my overweight, shy friend in class. He was basically just a jerk and sat right in front of me. He was constantly leaning his head back onto my desk and I kept asking him to stop. I told him if he did it one more time, he’d regret it.

She was ready for him next time.

I had a newly sharpened pencil and I held it tip up on my desk. When he leaned back, he ******* himself in the head, and just as I said, he instantly learned not to do it again 🤣🤣 I realize now that could have been dangerous, but at 17, I didn’t think about it. According to people I know in my hometown, he’s still a jerk, so it didn’t do any permanent damage. It’s given me permanent joy, though lol

Yikes! People like him are hard to be around.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person proves that even the best kid can snap sometimes.

Eek. This person made someone bleed.

So much for being shy.

Good for this teacher.

Bullies are the worst.

And from the sound of it, this guy never grew out of it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.