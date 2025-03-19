His Girlfriend Ask Him What His “Type” Was, So He Gave An Answer That He Thought Was A Compliment But Actually Upset Her

Words can mean different things to different people.

This man was having a casual conversation with his girlfriend.

Then, she asked him what his type was.

He was trying to give her a compliment, but she took it the wrong way and became upset.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my girlfriend “curvy”? The other night, my girlfriend asked me what my “type” was. I responded, “Curvy like you.” She got really mad, saying that curvy meant out of shape.

This man’s girlfriend didn’t take his response too well.

I told her I didn’t know/mean that. I just meant that she has a nice body. Now, all week, she keeps making comments about her being “fat” despite me continuing to assert that my understanding of curvy meant having nice feminine features. AITA?

She sounds overly sensitive considering her boyfriend’s explanation.

What can you say about this? Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

This user totally understands him.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this user.

Curvy does not mean fat, says this person.

Finally, here’s a short but insightful remark.

Compliments aren’t always taken well.

