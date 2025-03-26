His Girlfriend Complained That She Didn’t Have Anything To Eat, But When He Tried To Solve The Problem For Her, She Got Upset

Dating can be confusing.

What would you do if your significant other presented you with a problem that you thought you could fix, but every time you offer a reasonable solution to the problem, they shoot the idea down?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and one man is so confused about why his girlfriend is mad at him.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened.

AITA for offering multiple solutions to my girlfriend’s problem, only for her to reject them and then blame me? I (19M) am at home in Bootle, while my girlfriend (19F) is at her uni accommodation in Liverpool. Tonight, around 9:20 PM, she complained about being hungry but said she had no food in. She has money but refuses to buy ingredients to cook.

He tried to help in every possible way.

I offered to send her money just in case, but she refused. I suggested she grab something quick from Tesco (like a meal deal), but she refused. I even offered to take the train to see her and bring food, but she refused that too. Lastly, I offered to pay for a food delivery—McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Boojum—but she turned them all down.

His girlfriend was mad at him.

She started acting cold, then abruptly ended the call with a blunt “bye” before I could even respond. A few minutes later, she texted me: “Why am I being treated like this?”

He has no clue why she’s upset.

I don’t understand. I tried everything to help, and she shut down every option, only to act like I’m the bad guy. She does this often with other topics too. Am I missing something here? AITA?

I think this is a classic case of women sometimes just wanting to vent while men feel the need to jump in and rescue them or fix the problem.

All she probably wanted was a listening ear.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the girlfriend “exhausting.”

Another person thinks she wants to be a “victim.”

Hangry is probably the real issue.

A single man weighs in.

A woman who can relate to the girlfriend weighs in.

She’s either hangry or crazy.

It could be both.

