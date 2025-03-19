His Mom Cancelled On Their Plans Last Minute, So He Told Her Off For Putting Everyone Else First Over Her Own Family

Helping people is good, but not at the expense of your family.

This man had plans to go to the movies with his people-pleasing mother, but she ended up bailing on him.

When he called her out on it, she claimed he was in the wrong. Now, he doesn’t know what to think.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

AITAH for telling my mom to shut up because she choose a stranger before me? My mom is a massive people pleaser. She will drop everything to help others even at the cost of her own plans, commitments. And, frankly, her family.

This has been a recurring issue for years. She’d be missing events and canceling plans last minute.

Generally, she had been prioritizing other people’s needs over ours.

The latest incident happened when we had planned to watch a movie together. I was supposed to meet her at the theater straight from school. A little while before the movie, she called. She told me she had to help someone with something. No real emergency. It was just someone needing a favor.

I told her she always does this. But she insisted she couldn’t say no. So, I watched the movie alone and went home.

When she got back, I told her she constantly chooses strangers over me. I was frustrated. I told her to “just admit she picks others first over her family every time.” My dad backed me up, because he’s dealt with this behavior, too.

She didn’t acknowledge what I said. Instead, she packed a bag and went to stay with my grandma. My grandma called me. She said my mom was crying and sobbing that we just don’t get her.

My family is divided. Some say I was too harsh. Others think she needed to hear it. AITA?

That’s a tough situation. It’s nice to help other people but not at the expense of her family.

Pleasing other people shouldn’t mean neglecting the ones we love.

