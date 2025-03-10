His Mother-in-Law Berated His Wife, So He Refused To Cook Christmas Dinner

It never ceases to amaze me how entitled some people can be…

And sometimes the best way to deal with folks like that is to put them in their place and teach them a lesson!

That’s what this guy did, but now he wants to know if he did anything wrong.

Read the story he wrote on Reddit and see what you think.

AITA for ruining the Christmas dinner by refusing to cook? “We flew across the US to spend Christmas with my MIL and BIL’s family. It’s been a insanely chaotic year with a toddler and starting a new business. We even booked the trip at the last minute because we were so unsure on if we’d be up for traveling after such a busy year.

There’s a problem…

Background: MIL is very authoritarian and flies off the handle relatively easily, which results in her kids/people sort of walking on eggshells around her and has ruined her fair share of Christmases in the past. Anyway, leading up the the trip, she decides that she wants me to cook Peking duck for Christmas dinner at her house. She never asked me if I wanted to, she just tells me after she purchased it. Whatever, not a big deal. So she plans her elaborate dinner and it involves myself and my wife cooking multiple dishes. We get to her house first, so it’s my wife, our toddler, myself and MIL. She’s in great spirits and welcomes us in. We start chatting and cooking. For one of the meals she asked my wife to cook, it turns out MIL bought the wrong thing. My wife laughs it off and said we’ll try to make it work. MIL retorts along the lines of “well the show must go on, so it’s okay if you don’t make it”.

Let’s give it a shot!

My wife decides to give it a try anyway. During this process, my other brother-in-law calls, we chat for 10 mins or so, and at one point, I went outside on the porch to sit and catch up with him. When I get back inside, he asks to talk to my wife (his sister) and asks what she’s cooking. I pan the camera to the pot on the stove, and he chuckles and asks her what she’s making (due to the obviously incorrect ingredients that MIL bought).

Uh oh.

We all chuckle lightheartedly, and she immediately loses her **** ranting about the fact that she already said it wasn’t a big deal, so why are we even discussing it. She then starts cursing/shouting at my wife and asking her why it was necessary to involve her brother, etc. She then tried to insinuate very indirectly that I must have been a part of it, too. Moments later, brother in law #2 walks in with his family, and she tells them she is mad but calms down significantly. A couple hours later, I told her that I’m not cooking anything today. She tried to gaslight me by saying that her anger was directed towards her daughter and not me. She continued that if I felt that it had anything to do with me it must be due to a guilty conscience, and that my response was overblown. I still refused to make it, which resulted in her spending 3 extra hours in the kitchen. So AITA?”

That escalated quickly!

Good for him for standing his ground.

