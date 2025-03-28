Hotel Customer Found A Creepy-Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out There’s an Interesting Explanation

One major concern a lot of people have about AirBnB’s these days is the prevalence of hidden cameras and other spy devices that have been found in them.

But what if there’s some weird stuff in hotel rooms too?

Check out this mysterious video from TikTok user @mattcolorado3:

“So we’re at a Marriott, and then I’m laying on this couch,” he says, making his way into the room.

“And I find something under here.”

He reaches under the side table and reveals a strange, white rectangle that illuminates at the center with a green light as he touches it.

“What is it? What is it?”

Let’s see if the internet can identify.

It turns out, there’s a very non-nefarious explanation:



That reply doesn’t seem to get it, so let’s elaborate:

It’s a safety feature.

Or IS IT?!

Look, I would never suggest that a giant corporation would be above doing something creepy and invasive.

But if they were gonna, it probably wouldn’t be with a barely obscured, bright white object that literally flashes.

