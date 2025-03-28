March 28, 2025 at 10:48 am

Hotel Customer Found A Creepy-Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out There’s an Interesting Explanation

by Ben Auxier

One major concern a lot of people have about AirBnB’s these days is the prevalence of hidden cameras and other spy devices that have been found in them.

But what if there’s some weird stuff in hotel rooms too?

Check out this mysterious video from TikTok user @mattcolorado3:

“So we’re at a Marriott, and then I’m laying on this couch,” he says, making his way into the room.

“And I find something under here.”

He reaches under the side table and reveals a strange, white rectangle that illuminates at the center with a green light as he touches it.

“What is it? What is it?”

Let’s see if the internet can identify.

It turns out, there’s a very non-nefarious explanation:

2025 03 07 20 26 16 Hotel Customer Found A Creepy Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out Theres an Interesting Explanation
That reply doesn’t seem to get it, so let’s elaborate:

2025 03 07 20 25 51 Hotel Customer Found A Creepy Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out Theres an Interesting Explanation

It’s a safety feature.

2025 03 07 20 25 27 Hotel Customer Found A Creepy Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out Theres an Interesting Explanation

Or IS IT?!

2025 03 07 20 26 43 Hotel Customer Found A Creepy Looking Device Tucked Away In His Room, But It Turns Out Theres an Interesting Explanation

Look, I would never suggest that a giant corporation would be above doing something creepy and invasive.

But if they were gonna, it probably wouldn’t be with a barely obscured, bright white object that literally flashes.

