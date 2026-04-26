Homeowners Deal With A Neighbor Who Refuses To Clean Up After His Pomeranian, So The Stepfather Gets Fed Up And Delivers The Mess Back To Him

Some neighbors push their luck for way too long, especially when they refuse to take responsibility for something that affects everyone else.

So, what would you do if a neighbor kept letting their dog use your lawn as a restroom and brushed off every complaint like it wasn’t their fault? Would you just learn to live with it? Or would you keep returning the dog’s bathroom remnants until he got the point?

In the following story, one teen witnessed his parents do just that. Here’s how it all played out.

The one time my stepdad got petty revenge on a dog walking neighbor. When I was a teen, we lived in a gated community with an HOA. My mom was a member of the disciplinary board at the time, but kept it quiet with neighbors. There was a guy who lived two blocks over in the community, and he had a Pomeranian named Bella. The owner looked like a Rodrigo, so I will call him Rodrigo.

Rodrigo always had an excuse for his dog.

Bella could do no wrong. If she barked and a neighbor went to Rodrigo, Rodrigo would say, “Bella is a quiet girl. Your ears are too sensitive.” If she tried to attack someone or another dog, Rodrigo would say, “Bella is a sweet girl. You provoked her by walking past her.” When she pooped and peed in a yard, and people saw Rodrigo allowing her to do so, he would say, “Your yard was in Bella’s way.” Or “Bella forgot to leave it at home. It’s on your lawn, though, so you can take care of it.”

After the stepdad did that, Rodrigo went to the HOA.

Well, after my mom politely asked him to stop when he did it on her lawn, he said he couldn’t tell Bella where to poop because “It’s not her fault she has a favorite spot.” Or something along those lines. Well, my stepdad heard this, and one morning, he had had it. He bagged up Bella’s poop, typed up a sign that said “Bella forgot to leave this at home. You’ll take care of it, right?” Then drove the two blocks to Rodrigo’s house and waited for him to leave for work, and then I taped it to Rodrigo’s door. During the next HOA meeting (which combined disciplinary, design review, and general HOA updates into a 2-hour monthly meeting), Rodrigo approached the board during the disciplinary portion to complain about vandalism.

Then, he let Bella do it again.

He said someone was leaving their dog’s pooped taped to his door and wanted disciplinary action taken. When my mom (who is part of the disciplinary board) asked him, “Who would do that and why?” Rodrigo shrugged and said something about bad neighbors. A few days later, Rodrigo took Bella for another walk. This time, he may have loosened the leash or something, IDK, but I was leaving for school when he came walking off the lawn on the side of our house.

After this, they never saw Bella or Rodrigo again.

So, I told my mom about it, she stormed over, and in the middle of the lawn was a Pomeranian-sized poop. My stepdad bagged it this time, put it in the backyard somewhere, and after dinner took it to Rodrigo’s house and smeared it across Rodrigo’s car windshield and driver’s door knob because he never parked in his garage. Rodrigo never brought his dog around my mom’s house again. He couldn’t prove my mom did anything or was involved, but he knew, and we knew he knew.

Yuck! That payback sure took a nasty turn… literally!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this story.

All it took was cameras for this person.

Here’s someone who’s very cynical about the post.

According to this comment, other people have used sprinklers.

This community implemented fines.

At least he finally learned! Even though he should’ve known better from the start.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.