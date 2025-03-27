Hotel Guests Ignore Noise Complaints And Party All Night, So Neighbor Sets Alarm To Blast At Max Volume Before Leaving At 5:30 AM

Few things are more frustrating than trying to sleep while someone else treats the space like their personal party zone.

So, what would you do if your hotel neighbors refused to keep it down and made it their mission to be as loud as possible? Would you keep complaining until it stops? Or would you suffer through and find a way to get the last laugh?

In the following story, a hotel guest finds themselves in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what they did.

Want to party in the hotel room next to me? Enjoy your wake up call… A few years ago I was staying in a hotel room in suburban Detroit. I was a Navy reservist on my drill weekend. On Saturday night, this couple shows up in the adjoining room with a buddy and their probably 6-year-old kid. I think nothing of it until it’s about 10 PM, and two more people show up. Now it’s a party. They’re being obnoxious, so I knock on the door and ask them to keep it down that I have to work in the morning.

He tried explaining the situation to them.

“We’re not even being loud. How can you hear us?” “Bro, I’m in the room next to you. There’s a door between our rooms. I can hear you clearly.” “Yeah, ok.” Door closes. 45 minutes later, they’re just as loud as they had been.

Calling the front desk didn’t help either.

I call the front desk. I hear the neighbor’s phone ring. He hangs up and says, “If he thinks we’re loud, wait until later.”

They continue to party and are obviously being loud on purpose to spite me.

Hope they didn’t expect to sleep in.

Eventually I got tired enough and fell asleep at about 1 AM. I wake up at 5:30 to get ready for work. What did I do? I plugged the alarm clock into the socket near the adjoining door, put the speaker against the door they couldn’t open, put the radio between stations, cranked the volume to MAX, and set the alarm for 5 minutes after I left the room. I pictured them panicking and furious at not being able to stop it. I would’ve given anything to see their reaction.

Wow! Those were some rude neighbors.

