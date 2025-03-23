Husband Asks A Simple Question About Laundry, But She Can’t Help But Completely Lose It

A stay-at-home mom handles nearly all household chores while caring for two small kids, including her husband’s laundry—even though he rarely puts his clothes in the hamper.

After weeks of ignoring her requests, he finally decides to care about the hamper’s whereabouts, and when she snaps, he plays the victim.

AITAH for lashing out at my husband for asking when I’d have his clothes folded? For context, I am a SAHM to our two small kids and he works a LOT. He works night shift and no less than 12 hour days, so I take care of all of the house chores minus the ones I can’t do due to having to watch our 2 small children (like cleaning gutters and/or fixing our vehicles). He rarely puts his clothes in the hamper, I’d say about 25% of the time. The rest of his clothes end up on the floor near the hamper, on the bathroom floor, or his side of the bed. He doesn’t clean up his clothes unless he’s out of socks/underwear and needs his clothes washed (which at this point is about 3 loads worth).

Half the time I’ll just pick up his clothes and do it since I’m the one that washes folds and puts it away anyway, and the other half of the time he finally puts it all in the hamper once he has nothing else clean. But the last month or so, NONE of his clothes have gone in the hamper. I’ve mentioned it, and nothing has changed. About a week ago I asked him to pick up his clothes so I can wash it since I can already SEE it’s multiple loads worth. He didn’t do that for another few days. Then finally he picked it all up and I got 2/3 loads done that day. The last load stayed in the dryer and the first 2 loads got folded/put away immediately so he had socks, work clothes, etc to wear.

The weekend went by and one of our kids got sick. Well on Tuesday before he went to sleep, he had seen the hamper with the remaining 1 load of clean laundry near the room, and asked “when am I going to get my hamper back?” I admit I lost it on him because he never uses the hamper and I have been busy with our kids plus now our sick kid that wants to be cuddled. I came back in the room and apologized 10 minutes later for lashing out and that he didn’t deserve the way I came at him. 2 days later and he is still upset at the way I came at him.

I asked why he thought it was okay to ask about a hamper he never uses, and he said that he “was thinking about beginning to use it, but now I guess I will continue not.” He said I am crazy for thinking that I am justified for lashing out over a “simple” question that I clearly believe to be a bigger deal than it is to him. This may be petty to you all, and it might be, but it’s been a battle I’ve been fighting then biting my tongue about time and time again. So AITAH?

