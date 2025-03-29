Husband Can’t Stand Mushrooms, So He Only Took A Small Portion Of His Wife’s Meal. Now He’s Worried About It.

Mealtime can be full of tension or even confusion. A lot of it can be about longstanding issues with the people at your table.

AITA for not being appreciative of my spouse’s food My wife is the primary cook in our house, and she’s fantastic at it. I genuinely appreciate her taking on this responsibility. I’m a self-sufficient picky eater. I have some food preferences, but I never complain or make a scene.

I just take smaller portions or try to avoid the food subtly. She’s aware of some of my dislikes from previous conversations, however, when she makes meals she knows I’m not a fan of, she points out when I take a smaller portion or say I’m not very hungry. Last night she made a casserole with mushrooms, which I’ve told her I don’t particularly enjoy. I took a small serving and she said, “Oh, not hungry tonight?” in a way that felt a little pointed. I understand she puts a lot of effort into cooking, and I always express my gratitude.

I don’t think I’m a jerk for quietly avoiding food I don’t like, especially since I’m trying to be respectful and not make a fuss. However, I might be a jerk for not just enthusiastically eating the food, even if I don’t like it, so she feels more appreciated. Maybe my subtle avoidance is more obvious and hurtful than I realize. AITA for not enthusiastically eating meals my wife knows I don’t like, even though I’m always grateful and don’t complain?”

