Husband Grabs A Forgotten Grocery Item, Only To Face A Fellow Shopper Trying To Ban Him From The Line

AITA for having one of us get another item while in checkout line Husband (33M) and I (33F) were at the grocery store earlier. We had a few items in a line that was moving sort of fast, but still a few people deep. I realized I forgot an item from our list and asked my husband to run and get it before we got to check out. I got to the checkout and was waiting for the cashier to finish checking me out when my husband came and put the last item on the belt.

I tapped to pay with my cc, but it was one of those machines where you can tap before hand while they’re still ringing you out. I might be extra sensitive but a few people behind us looked disgruntled and the person right behind us rolled her eyes and told him that he has to go back to the end of the line. I think we were sort of caught off guard and didn’t really say anything as the person finished checking us out and we just sort of walked away.

This is something we don’t do often, but we definitely don’t think that hard about doing it as long as we haven’t been fully checked out/the cc gets processed fully. We have had those moments where one of us doesn’t make it back in time and then we do go thru the line and one of us waits. But this whole exchange has got us thinking that maybe we’re a******s for doing this and we need to stop?

