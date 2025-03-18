Husband Laughed Off His Pregnant Wife’s Concerns Over His Practical Jokes, So She Chose To Protect Her Peace And Un-Invite Him From Her Doctor’s Appointments

Partners are supposed to help lighten the load during pregnancy, but there’s a fine line between lightening the mood and pushing too far.

When one husband refuses to stop his careless jokes behind the wheel, his wife was left wondering if he cared more about the punchline than her well-being.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH? for banning my husband from all doctor appointments after he repeatedly messes with me while I’m pregnant? I’m currently pregnant, about 6 months along, and my husband has been doing this thing every time we go to a doctor appointment. He’ll drive me to the appointment, then when I’m about to get in the car, he drives forward a little, then reverses, then drives forward again. He does this a few times, and it always frustrates me.

The husband thinks it’s no big deal, but she’s repeatedly expressed her discomfort.

He thinks it’s hilarious and says he’s just “messing with me.” I started to get really frustrated. I’m already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy, and this just feels like him poking fun at me when I’m already tired and stressed. I told him it bothers me, but he just brushed it off and said I’m overreacting and that he’s “just having fun.”

So finally, tensions boil over.

We had a big fight about it the other day. I tried to explain how it’s making me feel, and he got defensive, saying I need to lighten up and that it’s “just a joke.” I told him it wasn’t funny anymore and it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with during my pregnancy.

But he still refused to listen to her, so she decided to take drastic measures.

The final straw was when he did it again before a doctor appointment yesterday, and I was just done. I ended up calling my mom to take me instead and told my husband he was banned from all future appointments.

Now all of the sudden, she’s the villain in her husband’s eyes.

Well, now he’s furious.

He’s demanding to be there for the next appointment because it’s the one where we’ll find out the baby’s gender. He says this is a huge moment and I’m being unfair by not letting him come.

But this could have all been avoided if he had only listened to her the first time.

I told him I need him to respect my boundaries, and this is one of the ways I’m doing that. But he keeps insisting that it’s just a silly little thing, and now he’s calling me unreasonable for making a big deal out of it. AITA?

This husband is going to need a crash course in emotional intelligence if this is ever going to work out.

This commenter is concerned that her husband isn’t likely to clean up his act anytime soon.

Most people would agree that jokes are supposed to be funny, not dangerous.

Why should the husband be the only one telling jokes?

It’s really not hard to honor people’s boundaries.

There’s a time and a place for everything, and practical jokes like this have no business being anywhere near your pregnant wife.

Enough is enough.

