Husband’s Mom Wants To Stay For Months After Retiring, But Wife Says Absolutely Not

A new baby, a new house, and now…a potential live-in mother-in-law?

This woman thought she was opening her home for a nice visit, but turns out her husband had other plans—like his mom potentially staying for six months or more.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my husband his mom can’t live with us for months-long stretches My husband and I have been married for almost 2 years and our son is 10 months old. We live in Canada. I grew up here while my husband immigrated when he was a student. My parents live nearby which has been invaluable during my pregnancy and since. My mom comes over regularly to help us out, my husband and her are on good terms too so it’s been going well. His parents live in another country. We have visited them once since we got married, that was 7 months ago. The time prior to that was our wedding itself which took place there.

Seems pretty copasetic so far.

My husband had been talking about my MIL visiting soon for a long visit which I was happy with. We recently moved into our new house, I’ve done a good job decorating it, we have a large guest room, and I was looking forward to hosting her especially since it would make my husband happy. A couple of days ago he was complaining about how detailed her visa application was. I told him I was surprised it was so thorough. He told me that it’s because while regular visa forms allow a stay of 6 months max, this one allows 2 years. I asked why would she need a stay of more than 6 months. He said that she had been thinking of winding up her medical practice and basically retiring, and this would then allow her to stay for a longer visit if we all decide that it works.

Uhhh, what?

I was stunned. I told him he should just do the regular app because his mom won’t be staying for anywhere close to 6 months. I had it in my mind that she’d be staying for like a month. That’s how long we stayed for when we went there. He said that’s his mom, she tells him how alone she feels, she can’t go to my BIL’s because he lives with roommates, and we can’t just put a timer on her visit here. He said she’s been looking forward to helping us out with our son. I told him we don’t need help we manage fine on our own and with my mom’s help. I wanted to host his mom as a guest not as a part of our household. He complained that how was it fair that my parents could visit whenever they wanted while his can’t.

It’s a little different, sir.

I was hurt by that because my parents have helped us out a lot and I asked him if he wants us to limit how often my mom comes to visit. He said no, that’s not what he meant, that he likes her but it wasn’t fair to his parents. My reply was that when my mom comes, she goes at the end of the day. That wouldn’t be the case with his. I ended it by saying he should look into the easier regular form because she can’t be thinking of staying for that long. He chose to sleep on the couch that night and has been cold with me since. I hate that. We’ve never been cold to each other like this. I talked to my mom too. She said that having his mom live with us for long stretches would definitely affect me. That this is worth fighting for. I haven’t seen him working on the application since.

Mom’s always on her daughter’s side.

Last night he went out when his mom called. When he came back I asked him how she took it. He told me he had told her he’s looking into what application best suits her. He asked me if I’d changed my mind. I said no. He just shook his head and started watching TV. AITA?

Honestly, expecting your spouse to be cool with your mom essentially moving in without discussing it first?

A bold strategy.

This person has some instincts on what’s really going on (but one thing’s for sure: she is NTA).

This person says no one in their right mind invites a family member to stay for an entire half a year without consulting the other person who lives there.

And this person agrees: They’d be FURIOUS if this happened to them.

Well…

Guess if he wanted a roommate, he should’ve married his mom.

