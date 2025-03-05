‘I will be up in that kitchen.’ – Texas Roadhouse Customer Said She Won’t Put Up With Inadequate Complimentary Bread Anymore

Just like Olive Garden’s iconic breadsticks, people sure do love the complimentary bread at Texas Steakhouse.

So you can understand why some customers get worked up when the bread isn’t up to snuff.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and shared what she’s NOT willing to put up with if and when she makes the journey to Texas Roadhouse.

She told viewers, “If I walk into Texas Roadhouse, and I see you grab the basket of buttery rolls, golden with the side of honey cinnamon butter overflowing out of its little cup, and I sit down at my table, all ready to grab one of these hot rolls, and this is what you set down, I am not responsible for what happens in the next few seconds.”

The TikTokker showed viewers a basket of plain bread instead of the restaurant’s much-beloved rolls.

She added, “I will be up in that kitchen. What do you mean you’re serving me toast? We have toast at home!”

The woman continued, “I will not be responsible for any actions that happen after you set this basket down with toast. And it’s not even toasted! That’s sandwich bread, like, fresh out of the bag. We have bag bread at home.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

She wasn’t happy, that’s for sure!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.