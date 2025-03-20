Impatient Fast Food Customer Was Disrespectful To A New Employee, So He Cost Himself A Meal Deal

The customer isn’t always right, in spite of the maxim.

Sometimes, people are just plain rude, and in this story, there’s an upcharge for that.

A new employee is trying to do a good job, but the customer isn’t willing to wait.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Less patience equals more money As a drive thru operator rocking a new deal at Mendy’s, I’ve been anticipating this one. Who knew it’d happen so quickly. A customer orders a grilled chicken for $6.40 and a ten piece spicy nuggets for $5.64. He also orders a drink.

Except there’s a deal on the table…

I didn’t initially pay attention to his deal-qualifying items until he got to the window so he got to see me fumble through my very first customer-favor in the name of switching his two most expensive items as a two for six.

I’m JUST about to find the button when I hear that oh-so-familiar, oh-so-infuriating rap rap rap on my drive through window. “Hey man, you’re taking too long. Stop messing around and take my money!”

Not a happy camper.

Enter MC. I stopped “messing around” and told him as he started to drive off that he paid double what he could have. He stopped his brake lights for a second, looked back, then shook his head driving off.

Yeah sure some low stakes MC but in terms of percentage more he spent than he should have? Glorious.

Drive thru or drive away?

Let’s dip into the comments on Reddit.

This person has a rather philosophical take.

Someone else says, time IS money.

Another commenter says maybe the customer deserved an explanation.

This user says, fine then don’t have it your way.

This person had a nicer experience.

Takeout isn’t always kind to the impatient.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.