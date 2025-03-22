Instacart Customer Almost Lost Out On Doubling Her Order for Free, So This Instacart Shopper Showed Her How To Do It

Instacart and other grocery delivery apps are extremely convenient, and for some folks who have mobility issues, a literal lifesaver.

The downside is it tends to costs significantly more.

But maybe, if you have a shopper like TikTok user @uncuratedmotherhood, you can offset a bit of that.

“My customer wanted two 2 liters right here,” she says, pointing to two sodas in her cart.

She then directs our attention to a sale sticker in the soda aisle.

“So, buy two, get two free. She was only buying two. She was not getting her two free.”

Another shopper might have just kept going, but not our hero.

“So I messaged her and said, ‘hey, it’s on sale. You need to get your two free.’ So we added another Coke Zero and another Coke. Now she has four, and she’s getting two free. She only paid for two.”

“It’s really that easy. Like that took an extra minute maybe to do that for her.”

Some say this is a gender thing:

Others worry about inconsistencies in the deals when using a third party app:

But we all appreciate it!

And if you’re confused about how deals work, the creator account has got you covered:

Now I’m off to get a snack!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!