Man Invites His Girlfriend Over To Meet His Family For The First Time, But His Sister Asks Her So Many Questions That She Ends Up Admitting She’s Lying

When a couple starts dating, sometimes they might embellish a little bit to make themselves sound slightly more impressive and appealing than they actually are.

But how would you react if you found out someone you had been dating for four months was lying about their career?

In today’s story, that’s exactly what happens, and the boyfriend reacts by blaming his sister instead of being mad at his girlfriend.

Let’s see why he thinks his sister is in the wrong.

AITA for accidentally catching my brother’s girlfriend in a lie? I (19f) have a brother (24m) that I’ll call Liam. Earlier this year, he started dating a girl he met at his climbing class that I’ll call Emma (26f). They’ve been together for 4 months and this weekend he decided to introduce her to us.

They arrived yesterday and are staying until tonight. She is a really nice person and we got along well. Then at one point my dad asked her what she did in life and she said she was a lawyer. I was super interested because I’m currently studying law and have wanted to be a lawyer since I was maybe 10, so I was very excited to ask her questions about it.

I asked about cases that she had, how she studied to become a lawyer, what her days looked like and many more things. I might’ve been a little over enthusiastic and annoying but I didn’t realize it at the time and was just excited to get to ask someone questions about my dream job. But at one point she said something that seemed incoherent to me. The details might be long and boring but basically she just said something that isn’t technically possible.

So I was curious and a bit confused and I asked her how that was possible because I just thought she’s the professional so she must know better than me. But as she tried to explain it she just said more incoherent and impossible things. It was kind of like if someone was quoting things from Grey’s Anatomy to doctors if you see what I mean. So I asked more about it to understand and that’s when she admitted that she wasn’t actually a lawyer and worked at a bookstore.

She told us that she was very sorry for lying and then left the table and my brother followed her. My parents kind of scolded me for being so intrusive, and when my brother came back he was a bit angry. He started telling me that I was wrong for “interrogating her” and that I made her uncomfortable. That she had lied because she was embarrassed about her job and I just made her more embarrassed. Now he hasn’t been talking to me since and neither has Emma.

I’m not sure I’m in the wrong here but they all seem to think so. I get that me asking questions was annoying and maybe a bit too much but I truly didn’t have bad intentions. I was just excited to be able to talk about it with someone. And also I don’t understand how everyone is so okay with the fact that she lied to my brother for 4 months and then also lied to us. I get being embarrassed but I don’t know it’s still a bit weird to me.

But I never meant to make her uncomfortable and I genuinely liked her. I don’t see how I’m in the wrong but maybe I just can’t see it so please tell me so that I can have another perspective.

