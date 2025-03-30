Man Once Controlled His Stepdaughter’s Internet Access, But Now She Secretly Limits His Streaming For Revenge

People don’t always like playing by their own rules when the tables are turned.

So, what would you do if someone once made your life difficult over something petty, only to find themselves in the same position years later, except now, you have the power to turn the tables?

Would you take the high road?

Or would you remind them exactly how it felt?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and shows their stepdad just how bad things can get.

Here’s what happened.

If you could do it to me, I can do it to you When I was 20, I lived with my mom and stepdad in his mom’s house. I paid 400.00 in rent, paid for my own groceries, and covered one bill. This was to “set me up” for being an adult. I shared a room with my sister (18). Later, I shared a room with her fiancé/husband. She also paid 400. The room was a small 11×11 foot with a small closet. My sister and I were both in college and worked full-time. My stepdad would get mad because we would be on the computer until the early morning hours doing homework or on social media. He got a device and it turned off the internet (which we paid for), at 10:00 via remote. If he got a wild hair, he would keep it off.

What he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.

Now he lives with me and my mom because he lost his house with get-rich-quick schemes. He started staying up late watching TV. I pay for all of the streaming that he watches, and I pay for the internet. He pays no bills other than rent. Well, I put a limit on the internet, so now he has to go to sleep at 12:00 and can’t watch anything until after 6:00 a.m. He’s upset his TV no longer works past 12 a.m. He doesn’t know I put a limit on it and on his TV solely, and the rest of the devices in the apartment work perfectly fine.

That stepdad sounds like something else.

