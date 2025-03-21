Man Orders Food Through Instacart, But His Older Brother Is Upset That He Wasn’t Asked If He Wanted Anything

If you place an online order for something like groceries, is it a good idea to ask everyone who lives in your home if they want anything?

AITA for only Instacarting for myself and not asking anyone else in my household if they needed anything? In my household it’s me [27M], my parents [57F, 60M], and my brother [36M]. We all work full-time. I decided to Instacart myself some items that I wanted.

My brother proceeds to tell me that I need to stop acting like a little boy and being selfish. I should’ve asked if anyone needed anything. I told him, “I got items to make the protein smoothies I like. No one else in this household drinks them. And I did get us some more milk, aluminum foil, toothpaste, and freezer bags because I knew we were running low on those items. And I am on a budget right now.” He said, “We could’ve sent you some money and I could’ve just took you to the store so you wouldn’t have to pay the Instacart fees.”

I don’t really drive due to anxiety issues, but I still try to get myself around via the bus or every now and then Uber. I make the appropriate accommodations sometimes for groceries like Instacart for this reason. However, I don’t really like depending on people for transportation because I feel like I am an adult and it’s my responsibility to get myself around.

I ended up telling my brother, “You don’t have to take me to the store and I don’t really want to be depending on you guys for transportation.”

He ended up telling me, “Alright, drive me to the store right now.” I said, “No.” He then said, “Alright then, don’t talk like a grown up if you’re not ready to do grown up things.” All in all, was I wrong for doing this?

