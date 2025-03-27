Man Silences Fiancé’s Morning Alarms To Get Some Sleep, And Unintentionally Gets Her Fired from Her Job. So Now She’s Not Speaking To Him.

Getting enough sleep is important, but it becomes a challenge when a partner’s habits make it nearly impossible.

So, what would you do if your fiancé’s endless morning alarms disrupted your sleep every day, and when you finally silenced them, it led to her losing her job? Would you take responsibility? Or would you stand your ground, knowing she had plenty of chances to fix the situation herself?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with this exact debacle. Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH for unintentionally getting my fiancé fired from her job? My fiancé (24F) and I (28M) have been together for five years, and since the beginning, she’s had a terrible habit of ignoring her wake-up alarms. She sets 10–15 alarms over the course of an hour every morning. I’m the complete opposite. I am a light sleeper, so once I wake up, I have a hard time falling back to sleep. This makes it exceptionally hard when there is a new alarm going off every 10 minutes or so.

Their sleep schedules are very different.

I work from home, so I typically get to sleep in until 9:30. She on the other hand has to be physically at work by 8:30 and typically has alarms running from 6:00 all the way through 7:30. Over time, this has made me resentful of her sleeping habits, and I’ve often resorted to sleeping in the guest room just to get proper rest.

He didn’t know that her schedule had changed.

Recently, her work schedule has switched from mostly opening shifts to almost all closing shifts. This was a huge relief for me since I could finally sleep through the morning without interruptions, and we got to share a bed again. Last Wednesday, I was jolted awake at 6 AM for the first time in months. Since she had casually mentioned earlier in the week that she was closing every day, I assumed she had forgotten to turn off her alarms.

He decided to turn off the alarm clock.

Wanting to get a few more hours of sleep, I turned them all off and reset them to 10 AM, her usual wake-up time for closing shifts. When 10 AM rolled around, I heard a scream from the bedroom. Turns out she was supposed to open that day. She rushed to work but was fired on the spot for leaving the store unopened for well over an hour.

Initially, he felt bad, but then he learned the truth.

At first, I was shocked and felt terrible. But then I found out the real reason she had been switched to closing shifts: she had been repeatedly late for opening shifts, receiving eight warnings/strikes over a one-month period. Her boss had given her closing shifts as a last-ditch effort to keep her employed.

He had no idea.

She never told me any of this. Keep in mind that at this point, I was consistently sleeping in the guest room, so by the time I got up for my job, she would already be out of the house, so I had no frame of reference to tell if she was running late or not.

Here’s where things stand now.

Now she’s furious with me, blaming me for her getting fired, and even wants to postpone our wedding. While I understand why she’s upset, I also feel like this was entirely preventable. If she had just told me she was struggling to wake up, I could have helped. She’s been distant and nasty towards me, and at this point, I’m over it.

He thinks this is entirely her fault.

She made zero effort to do better when I said that her alarms were messing with my sleep, failed to communicate effectively throughout the whole situation, and, in my opinion, lied by omission about her standing at her job. As of right now, I am back to sleeping in the guest room, and we are hardly speaking. I have told her that until she sees her part in all of this, there’s no discussion to be had. AITA?

Yikes! She really needs to work on her communication skills,and go to sleep earlier so she stops sleeping through her alarm.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit feel about the situation.

