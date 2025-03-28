Man Told His Wife That An Evening Phone Call To Her Work Is Unprofessional, So An Argument Between Them Ensued

Work etiquette may vary from one setting to another.

This man‘s wife wanted to call her new workplace after hours, but he told her that’s unprofessional.

An argument erupted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA? Wife and I got into an argument about if calling your new workplace at 830pm to ask a question is inappropriate or not. My wife is a physical therapist. She recently got accepted to work at her new job. The therapy department is closed, but she wanted to call the night nursing staff at 8:30 pm.

This man told his wife to wait until morning to call work.

She wanted to ask what color scrubs the therapists wear there. I told her that she should call her department, and she should wait until normal business days/hours to ask that question. I also told her it was inappropriate and unprofessional to call at this hour.

She disagreed, which started an argument.

She doesn’t see it that way. She thinks it’s no big deal. So, AITA for telling her she is being unprofessional?

It does seem like it would be wiser to call during business hours.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

You are wrong, says this person.

An ER nurse speaks up.

People are saying it would have been okay.

Another nurse shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person thinks no one would care at all.

Normal business hours don’t apply at a hospital!

