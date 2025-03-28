Man Was About To Parallel Park In A Tight Parking Space When A Group of Teens Tried to Steal His Spot, So He Outsmarted Them Without Moving An Inch

Not everyone is skilled at parallel parking.

This man explains how he found a tight parallel parking spot near a parade, so he positioned his vehicle and was ready to back into the spot.

But, a group of high school boys nosed into the spot.

Read the full story below to see how this actually worked in his favor.

Parallel parking, the right way A decade ago, I was a new young parent. I was going to meet my family at a parade. There was a parking spot open only half a block away, but this was a very tight spot, so most were probably scared off.

This man was good at parallel parking and decided to take the spot.

This spot was tight, and I enjoyed being good at parallel parking. I pulled up next to the car in front of the spot and put it in reverse. A group of (I assume) highschool-aged boys pulled nose into the spot. Saw them in my rear view mirror, laughing, and high-fiving their unjust plunder.

He realized that there is no other way to get into that space.

Feeling defeated, I put my car in drive. But I realized, before moving, you could only park in that spot if you were in the exact place I was. You couldn’t cheat and nose in and back and forth it. So, I put my car in park and watched the rear view mirror.

The other car went away, and he got the spot.

After a few moments, the realization dawned on them. They were at a 45° angle and they couldn’t steal that spot. Watching the smiles fade from their faces as they backed out and left was magical. We exchanged hand gestures, and I got my spot.

He didn’t like the boys’ entitlement.

And just to clarify, I don’t mind walking. I love an excuse to walk. But the entitlement and rudeness they showed was too much.

I love that he waited and eventually got the spot!

It’s always satisfying to see entitled kids get humiliated.

